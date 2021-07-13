Mira Rajput gushes over son Zain as she shares a PIC while he naps; Says 'Growing up too fast'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared an adorable glimpse of her son Zain Kapoor on her social media handle. The star wife was awestruck by how quickly baby Z was growing up.

and Mira Rajput are doting parents to their kids Misha and Zain. While Shahid rarely shares photos of Zain and Misha on social media, Mira too likes to keep them away. However, from time to time, she shares glimpses of Misha and Zain on social media and lights up the internet. Speaking of this, recently, Mira dropped an adorable photo of her baby Zain on her social media while he was napping and like every mom, showered love on him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a photo in which we could only see baby Zain sleeping in his adorable night suit. As he napped, Mira could not help but dote over son. Not just this, she was awestruck by how fast Zain was growing up. She could not get enough of the cuteness and dropped the photo. Her caption reads, "Growing up too fast!!." Baby Zain is seen napping peacefully in a blue and white night suit with cute creatures printed on it.

Take a look:

Back in June, Mira had shared an adorable photo of her daughter Misha on social media and left fans curious to see Shahid and her daughter. In the photo, all fans could see was Misha's long hair. With it, Mira had penned a caption about Misha not being a baby anymore. She had written, "Baby M not a baby anymore Growing up too fast! All my things are yours, sweetheart! #littlemissy." Like a doting mom, Mira too seems to be cherishing Misha and Zain's childhood as much as possible and her recent posts prove it.

A while back, Mira had also shared a glimpse of how Misha had penned a lovely letter to her grandmother Neliima Azeem in which she had urged her to call. The letter read as, "Dear Dadi Missing you. Call When you are free. Love Misha." The heartwarming gesture by Misha had won over Ishaan Khatter as well who had revealed that if Neliima Azeem sees it, she's going to cry.

Meanwhile, lately Mira has been spending time at home with her kids and Shahid. She also has been sharing photos from her new sea-facing abode.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

