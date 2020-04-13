Mira Rajput gushes over a throwback photo with hubby Shahid Kapoor and it’s all things love

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among Bollywood's most adored couples. Recently, Mira shared a throwback photo with hubby Shahid Kapoor and it shows us what true love looks like. Check it out.

Among the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and Mira Rajput always manage to redefine relationship goals. Every time, one of them shares a photo on social media, fans can’t stop gushing over it. Amidst the COVID 19 lockdown, Shahid and Mira are spending at home with Misha and Zain and fans can’t wait for them to share some updates on social media. While Mira often shares updates about what she has been cooking at home amidst the lockdown, Shahid can’t stop praising his wife and their fans love the PDA.

On Monday, Mira took to Instagram to share one of the throwback photos of Shahid and herself. In the adorable photo, we can see the Kabir Singh actor sitting next to his gorgeous wife while she leans on him and smiles for the camera. The duo looked absolutely mesmerizing together and the picture-perfect moment is just too cute to handle. Clad in an off-shoulder red top with a black trouser, Mira looked gorgeous while Shahid is seen sporting a casual look in the photo.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor shares a PHOTO of the delicious banoffee pie made by Mira Rajput amidst COVID 19 lockdown

Well, seeing the photo of Shahid and Mira together, fans couldn’t stop gushing and it looks like the star wife also reminisced the happy moments from the past when the situation was different and happier. Meanwhile, currently, both Shahid and Mira are ensuring that they stay at home with their kids amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. On the work front, Shahid was shooting for Jersey remake before the lockdown. However, the shoot was halted to avoid the spread of COVID 19. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of the Telugu film that starred Nani. It is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill and slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s throwback photo:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More