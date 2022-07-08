Mira Rajput has a 'fan-tastic moment' with MS Dhoni in London as she graces latter's birthday bash; PIC

Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp, collaborates with fashion brands and engages in branded tie-ups. The diva who is enjoying her vacations with hubby Shahid Kapoor in London, took to Instagram to share a ‘fan-tastic moment’ with her followers.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to wish the former skipper of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, a happy birthday as she shared an unseen photo of hers with the legend, on Instagram stories. Dhoni celebrated his birthday in London yesterday and Mira, who was there too, managed to be a part of the celebration which was apparently graced by other cricketers too. It was a twilight-party and both Mira and MS posed for photos as they smiled into the camera. Mira captioned the story as, “Lucky number 7! Fan-tastic moment #legend”. Clearly, Mira was having a fan girl moment and being a part of his birthday bash must have been thrilling to say the very least.

Have a look at Mira’s Instagram story:

Shahid and Mira celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary yesterday with children Misha and Zain and shall be back soon from their holiday. Mira shared an unseen photo of theirs and captioned her post as, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor”. Shahid also shared an unseen picture of the two and wrote a quirky caption, “7 down baby. Happy anniversary. You made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a legend”. Their captions suggest that their love has only blossomed over the years.

Mira Rajput takes up fashion consignments, collaborates with fashion brands and also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna, helmed by Raj and DK which will premiere directly on digital. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar, which will too release very soon.

