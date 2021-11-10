Mira Rajput has a Gharelu Nuskha for migraines and it's an easy one, find out here

Although not from showbiz, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has not been away from the limelight. The star wife keeps an active presence on social media, where she often treats fans to little sneak-peeks into her life. If you follow Mira, you might know that she’s a complete fitness enthusiast. She talks about fitness, working out, doing yoga, and eating right every now and then on Instagram. This time around, Mira shared a ‘gharelu nushka’ for migraines, which, she reveals, has worked for her every time. What is it? Find out.

Sometime back, Mira took to her Instagram handle, and posted a picture of her, with a cloth pack on her eyes. In the caption, she revealed that training during mid-day has given her a migraine. She then says that using toasted black chickpeas or ‘Kaala Channa’ as ‘Sek’ on her eyes has helped her get relief from migraines every single time. Mira writes, “One of the hacks I’ve figured is this Channa-Sek. It’s essentially Kaala Channa (Black chickpeas) toasted on the tava wrapped up in a cloth napkin. Nicely warm, once placed on the eyes gives enormous relief. The channa easily fall into the crevices of the eye region ( like those tiny marbles in eye pillows) and can be reused and re-toasted several times.”

However, the star wife is not quite sure of the science behind this hack. “Now I’m not sure whether it’s the gentle pressure on the eyes, or the warmth (strange because Pitta aggravation seeks cooling) or some funny kind of placebo effect that I’ve fallen prey to, but it works every time,” Mira further adds.

Mira ends the caption by asking her followers if they know the reason behind this, or if they can share some insight into this.

Take a look:

