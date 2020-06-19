Mira Rajput has the perfect Friday treat for fans as she clicks an endearing selfie and internet loves it

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and next he will be seen in Jersey.

’s wife, Mira Rajput, totally brightened up the day as she took to Instagram to share a selfie with her fans. In the photo, Mira is seen clicking a candid selfie and soon after, fans left a comment on the photo calling her the original Preeti, and well, we too, believe that Mira is Shahid’s original Preeti. Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “Bedtime stories.” That said, a few days back, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, both, took to social media to express a sense of grief over his untimely demise.

Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, Shahid Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey, however, the shooting was stalled and nowadays, since Sushant is quarantined at home with wife and kids, A few days back, Shahid Kapoor interacted with his fans on Twitter, and when a fan asked Shahid if he was doing any of the household chores during lockdown, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?” Also, when the Kabir Singh actor was asked whether he was binge-watching shows on OTT, the actor revealed that he really enjoyed watching Family Man.

Also, when Shahid Kapoor was quizzed about his upcoming film, Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer, the actor got talking about Jersey as he said, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.” A few days back, Mira Rajput took to social media to wish her mother on her 60th birthday as she shared cute photos with her mother.

Check out Mira Rajput's photo here:

