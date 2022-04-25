Mira Rajput has a trick to clicking perfect pictures; Hint is- 'Just be real'

Mira Rajput is quite active on her social media space. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira might not be from the film background, but she sure is in the limelight. The star wife and the young mommy of two children has her own following and fans on Instagram, where she often posts life updates, fitness and skincare posts, pictures, and videos. Not only this, she’s also emerging as quite the fashionista in recent times. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira took to the ‘gram yet again and shared a slew of photos looking like a total boss-lady.

A few hours back, Mira took to her Instagram space and shared a few pictures donning a blue and white printed black and blue co-ord set. Her hair was left open with a side parting, while she sported subtle makeup. In the first two pictures, she struck the perfect poses as she looked outside of the window, and at the camera. In the third picture, she is seen breaking into a laugh mid-shoot. Sharing these pictures, Mira captioned the post, “Swipe to get real (arrow emoji)”. As soon as she dropped the pictures, they were flooded with a lot of likes and comments.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

In other news, recently Mira applauded Shahid’s performance in his new film Jersey as she wrote on her Instagram story, “You are magic @shahidkapoor It’s been a long journey till the end of this ‘Test’, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the part! (Hands in the air emoji)”. She further added, “It’s time @jerseythefilm @mrunalthakur @officialpankajkapur @amanthegill @gowtamnaidu”.

