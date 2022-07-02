Mira Rajput is having a good hair day in Italy as she drops a selfie in black suit

Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. Yet again, the diva treated her followers with a beautiful photo of hers, which she clicked from her holiday in Italy with hubby Shahid Kapoor and kids Misha and Zain.

The gorgeous Mira Rajput shared a photo of hers on her Instagram stories. She looked glamorous in the selfie that she shared on her stories. The diva wore a black suit over her printed white dress. She even had a yellow coloured sling bag across her shoulder. Her hair looked very beautiful and turned red as the sun beamed on them. A picturesque view in Italy with a lake behind her made the picture a perfect click.

Have a look at Mira’s Instagram story:

Mira, recently took to Instagram to share her unpleasant experience in a resort in Sicily, Italy. She was disappointed because they were insensitive about her dietary requirements. Mira and Shahid are vegetarians and are very particular about their diets, thus the disappointment was natural.

While Mira Rajput keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Her husband Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too, release very soon.

Also read: PICS: Shahid Kapoor gives glimpse of his family holiday in Switzerland; Mira Rajput slays on their dinner date