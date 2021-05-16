  1. Home
Mira Rajput is heartbroken as she shares PIC of a child with oxygen mask; Says ‘There is no excuse for this’

Mira Rajput shares a heart-melting picture of a child on her Instagram stories. The star's wife is very sad after sharing it.
Mira Rajput is heartbroken as she shares PIC of a child with oxygen mask; Says 'There is no excuse for this'
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has been spreading awareness about the Coronavirus through her Instagram. India is facing the second wave of Coronavirus. She shares necessary information on her social platforms and urges fans to maintain all protocols to keep themselves protected amid the pandemic situation. She enjoys a massive fan following. But today she has shared a picture on her Instagram stories which have made her feel heartbroken. The star's wife is speechless after seeing the picture of the child.

The picture shows a child who is seen wearing an oxygen mask as he battles against the Coronavirus. She has captioned it as ‘Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this.’ The picture is originally shared by The Times of India which she has re-shared on Instagram stories. The picture looks from the hospital. As India fight against Coronavirus, there has been a downfall in the cases. But still, lockdown in many states continues. Maharashtra has extended its lockdown till June 1. 

The national capital is one of the worst affected states in India. There are been a major shortage of oxygen cylinders and people are struggling hard to find one. 

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Recently, the star wife had shared a picture of a pair of shoes placed on the floor in an untidy manner. However, she did not mention whom they belonged to but captioned it as “Are all men like this?”. But it is speculated that it belongs to actor Shahid Kapoor.

