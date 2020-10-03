Mira Rajput is at her candid best in pretty pics with her 'constant': Says 'friends are the family you choose'

Mira Rajput took to social media to drop gorgeous photos of herself with her best friend. The photos of Shahid Kapoor's wife are a sight to behold. Check it out.

's wife Mira Rajput is among the popular star wives who enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Not just this, Mira is known for her sense of style and every time, she and Shahid step out for events, they make for a gorgeous duo together. Amid the pandemic, Mira has been sharing updates about her shenanigans at home on social media and fans have been loving it. However, recently, Mira shared a few gorgeous photos of herself with her best friend and left the internet in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared two photos with her best friend as she extended wishes to her. Not just this, in one of the candid photos with her BFF, Mira beamed with joy as she laughed with her friend by her side. In the candid photo, Mira was seen clad in a white top with the bottom. In another photo with her friend, Mira is seen clad in a yellow dress as she struck a cool pose for a selfie. The adorable photo has left the internet in complete awe of her star wife.

With it, Mira expressed her love for her friend with a hashtag in her caption, 'Friends are the family you choose.' As soon as Mira shared the photos, comments started dropping in and fans loved every bit of it.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photos:

Meanwhile, a day back, Mira shared an endearing post for Shahid Kapoor as she expressed that she misses him. The actor returned to shoot Jersey in Dehradun with Mrunal Thakur. The film stars the actor in the lead as a cricketer. Before the lockdown, Shahid was shooting for the same. However, due to the lockdown, the shoots were stalled for a long time and Shahid and Mira got to spend time together with their kids Misha and Zain.

