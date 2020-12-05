Mira Rajput hilariously asks why a show is having Hindi subtitles written in English; See POST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, is spending her time watching her favourite shows. However, she has hilarious complaints about it. Check out her post.

Think of a star wife who is very active on social media, and the gorgeous Mira Rajput’s name will immediately pop up. 's wife enjoys a loyal fan base and keeps them updated on her day-to-day activities. In fact, she is one of the most adored stars on the Internet and each time she drops her stunning picture, she has our hearts. From treating us with Misha’s adorable pictures to dropping romantic selfies with hubby Shahid, she manages to lighten up the internet.

Of late, Mira has been spending time at home with her kids and often gives us a sneak peek of it on social media. Now going by her latest post, it seems like she is spending her time watching her favourite shows. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture asking why Hindi show subtitles written in English are used. Alongside the same post, she writes, “Can Somebody Explain. Why does a Hindi audio show have subtitles for English in Hindi written in English? Yes I have turned off subtitles. Doesn’t help.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram post below:

Earlier, Mira had shared pictures from her “half” workout session while showing off her glow. She also dedicated a sweet post to her mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem on her birthday with a heartfelt birthday wish for the latter. Meanwhile, Shahid is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jersey and often shares a picture from the sets on social media. The Jab We Met star has undergone a tremendous transformation for his first-ever sports film. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Also Read: Mira Rajput flaunts her glow post 'half' workout in selfies but it's her luscious locks that steal the show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×