Mira Rajput hilariously mocks Shahid Kapoor for being untidy and asks fans ‘Are all men like this?’

Mira Rajput has been an avid social media star ever since she tied the knot with back in 2015. The couple has garnered love from all their fans due to their fun-loving attitude and the mushy photos they share on their Instagram handles. While the two are busy parenting their two kids – Misha and Zain, they take time off to sit back and relax and often tease fans with adorable family moments. Over the years, the two have won several hearts for their humble personality, which is evident from the countless interviews they give together.

Now, Mira took to the photo and video sharing platform to post a comical yet intriguing photo. She poked fun at her husband in the most hilarious way imaginable. The diva posted a photo of a pair of shoes placed on the floor in an untidy manner. While she doesn’t mention whom they belonged to, her question makes it obvious. She wrote, “Are all men like this?” and exposed the actor. Mira’s hysterical yet witty post is definitely going to make netizens crack up.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram story:

The stars got married on July 7, 2015, and prior to their big day, got to spend less time with one another. However, since then the couple has grown close. In an interview with Vogue, Shahid had talked about his first interaction with Mira before they got married. He had revealed that the two talked for 7 hours on the first day they talked.

