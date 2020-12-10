Mira Rajput hits the gym running early morning and gives a glimpse of her 'casual gym buddies'

While Mira Rajput shared a no filter selfie before she could start working out, she also introduced us to her 'casual gym buddies'. Check it out below.

Mira Rajput may not be making appearances at every Bollywood party or event happening in the city, but the star wife surely has millions of followers interested in her life. And to give these followers a glimpse of what her day looks like with husband and the kids, Mira often shares photos and videos. She also doles out tips and tricks for new mothers and on achieving great skin and hair.

On Thursday, Mira who is in the hills with husband Shahid, hit the gym running in the morning. She took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the gym as she started her day on a fit note. While Mira shared a no filter selfie before she could start working out, she also introduced us to her 'casual gym buddies'.

In the photos, we get to see Mira posing for a mirror selfie in her black tights, grey crop top and her sports shoes. In another photo, Mira can be seen standing with a small table next to her with essentials like a water bottle, sanitiser and presumably a surface disinfectant spray, which she labelled as 'casual gym buddies'.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's gym photos below:

Mira maintains a steady presence on Instagram and on Wednesday she shared an adorable throwback photo from her wedding with Shahid Kapoor. Featuring her mum and sisters, the picture showed the women being all dramatic for the camera. Mira captioned it, "50 people before it was a rule #loljk #gocoronago."

