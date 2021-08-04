Mira Rajput hugs her munchkin Misha; Says ‘Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore’

’s wife Mira Rajput ended her Wednesday on a lovey-dovey note. She took to her Instagram space to mark the birthday arrival month of her little munchkin Misha Kapoor. Before her daughter turns a year older on August, 26, mother Mira just wishes to take her munchkin in a warm embrace and love her a little more. Sharing a grainy picture, Mira expressed how kids can never be ‘old enough’ for their parents.

In the picture shared by her, Mira Rajput and Misha bundle up together as the celebrity wife plants a sweet kiss on her daughter’s forehead. Mira Rajput said, “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep..And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby”. As soon as the picture surfaced online, it garnered umpteen praises from Mira’s followers

Take a look:

Upon seeing the picture, one user demanded another ‘family photo’ of the celebrity couple, another hailed them as ‘Beautiful’. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey.

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor’s ‘forever third wheel’ Ishaan Khatter gets thrown off their bed; See pic