Mira Rajput hugs her 'playgroup' mate Ishaan Khatter in a PIC; Latter has a cute nickname for her

Sharing a cute snap with Ishaan Khatter on social media, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput left the internet in awe. However, it was Ishaan's cute response to her photo that stole the show.

's wife Mira Rajput has been dropping cute glimpses with hubby as well as Ishaan Khatter on social media all through the week and fans have been loving it. However, on Saturday, the post that Mira shared seems to have left everyone in awe of her bond with Ishaan. Mira dropped a cute photo with Ishaan on Saturday along with a cute caption that revealed him to be her 'playgroup' mate. However, in response to Mira's cute post, Ishaan went ahead to share her cute nickname in the comments and stole the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a photo in which she is seen giving a hug to Ishaan while he is also seen holding on to her. As they both smiled and beamed with joy, the cute photo was clicked. Sharing the photo, Mira captioned it as, "Playgroup", with two emoticons. However, to this, Ishaan came up with a cute response and went on to reveal his sweet nickname for Shahid's wife. He called Mira 'Bhabhidoll' in the comments with a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

As soon as Mira shared the photo, fans started dropping praises for her and Ishaan's cute bond. A fan wrote, "Oh god!!! How cute is that." Another wrote, "Aww Cutest Devar Bhabhi Duo @mira.kapoor @ishaankhatter God bless this cheerful Smiling faces."

Just this week, Mira had shared a photo featuring her, Ishaan and Shahid post a workout session in the backyard. The photo gave fans a glimpse of the trio's relationship and left many rooting for more such photos. Meanwhile, Mira's recent post featuring her stylish look in a colourful tie-dye dress also left netizens impressed with her humour as in her caption she wrote, "Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball." The star wife surely is winning hearts with her social media game.

