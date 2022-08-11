Mira Rajput hugs ‘loveable baby brother’ Ishaan Khatter in old PIC as she sends Raksha Bandhan wishes

Mira Rajput has the sweetest wish for her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on Raksha Bandhan. Mira likes to keep an active presence on her social media space. Every now and then, she takes to Instagram and treats her many fans and followers to little sneak-peeks of her life with hubby and actor Shahid Kapoor and their kids Misha and Zain. Fans love to see these adorable snapshots and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Mira took to the ‘gram yet again and shared an old throwback photo with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, as she wished him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Check it out below.

Mira Rajput wishes Ishaan Khatter on Raksha Bandhan 2022

Some time back, Mira took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a photo where she could be seen hugging Ishaan. The young mommy of two looked stunning in her beautiful, embellished lehenga. She also adorned pretty statement jewellery to go with it, while her hair and makeup looked flawless. Ishaan, who stood with his back to the camera, can be seen donning a greyish-blue kurta and pyjama. Sharing this picture, Mira wrote a heartfelt note that read, “And my favourite, loveable baby brother @ishaankhatter. The only picture where I’m not in a night suit.”

Ishaan reshared this photo on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Love u Happy rakhi.”

Take a look:

Mira and Shahid recently returned from a month-long vacation with their kids in Europe. The lovebirds posted several aesthetic pictures on their respective social media feeds, giving fans a glimpse of their holiday.

Meanwhile, talking about Ishaan, the Dhadak actor has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. Recently, we reported that the trio will be appearing together on Koffee With Karan 7. Apart from that, he also has Pippa in his kitty.

