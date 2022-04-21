Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter & Neliima Azeem come together to root for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey at screening

After creating a substantial buzz and much delay, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is set to hit the theatres tomorrow (April 22). For the uninitiated, Jersey happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu movie Jersey starring Nani in the lead. Interestingly, the team of Jersey hosted a screening of the sports drama last night and several celebs were seen arriving to watch Shahid Kapoor starrer. Amid this, Shahid’s family was also spotted attending the screening of Jersey.

And now, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter has shared some inside glimpses from the Jersey screening as the actor’s loved ones came together to root for the movie. In the pics, Shahid and Ishaan were seen holding on to each other as they posed together for the camera. Shahid looked dapper in his stylish shirt and denims while Ishaan was exuding charm in his black shirt. He had captioned the image as, “Alright loves, it’s time for jerseyyyyy”. He also shared a pic of Mira Rajput and Neliima Azeem who were seen twinning in white and their panache was unmatched. The pic was captioned as, “Beauties”.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s posts:

Talking about Jersey, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and will feature Shahid playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen. In fact, the actor was seen honing his skill with the bat at the cricket ground to get into the skin of the character. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in lead.

