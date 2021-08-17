Mira Rajput just revealed her morning rituals and you shouldn't miss it; WATCH

Actor 's wife Mira Rajput is often seen sharing her wellness tips via her social media handle with fans. On Tuesday, Mira revealed what she does immediately after waking up every day and it is bound to leave you impressed. Mira shared the three things that she does every morning without fail and it could aid everyone in making their lifestyle healthy. From exercising to drinking a magic ayurvedic potion, Mira's tips are all about good health.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a video in which she is seen revealing the 3 things she does every morning and they including 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom, Posture correction and Drink raisin+ saffron water. Each of them comes with its own benefit and Shahid's wife even revealed what wonders these have done for her. She shared that for poster correction, she does a few exercises. About Anulom Vilom, Mira shared that it is like her morning coffee and finally, she revealed the recipe of her magic morning potion.

The star wife surely grabbed everyone's attention by sharing her wellness tips for morning and well, it could help her followers too. Earlier, Mira had shared a gorgeous photo of herself where she flaunted her flawless look in a black top. Along with it, the thing that grabbed all the attention was her ring that had her initial 'M' on it. Shahid's wife shared the post with a caption, "Sometimes you have to spell it out."

Just yesterday, Mira also shared a fun video of Ishaan Khatter and Shahid grooving together at home. The video took over the internet and evoked a sweet response from Neliima Azeem as well. She wrote, "Can't even express how I'm feeling.. remarkable together.. double trouble thanks Mira darling for sharing." Even Ananya Panday commented on it.

