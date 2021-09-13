Mira Rajput keeps a piece of Shahid Kapoor & their family very close to her; See PIC to know how

's wife Mira Rajput has been in the headlines lately owing to her birthday getaway photos. Recently, Mira shared a post about taking a break and heading to the hills with Shahid on the occasion of her birthday. She even dropped adorable glimpses from her vacay with Shahid. Be it hiking in the woods or chronicling the drive in the hills, Mira shared photos of it on social media for her followers. And now, her Monday morning post has given fans a sneak peek of how she keeps hubby Shahid and family close to her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a selfie as she dolled up for the day. In the selfie, we can see Mira clad in a light blue floral printed outfit for the day. Her hair was tied up neatly and Mira opted for light makeup with a nude shade of lipstick to add a pop of colour to her look. But, what caught our attention was the neckpiece that Mira had adorned. In her neckpiece, Mira had the initials of hubby Shahid and daughter Mira. Shahid's 'S' and Misha's 'M' was a part of her neckpiece and it seemed like the star wife was keeping her family close to her while stepping out.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in her previous post, Mira shared a photo in which she was seen with a cup of coffee and beginning her vacay day in the hills. Previously, she shared a video and revealed that when she left for her birthday getaway with Shahid, she was 'overwhelmed'.

Over the past few weeks, Mira has been occupied with arranging 2 birthday parties for her kids Misha and Zain. She had shared photos from Misha and Zain's birthday bash on social media and left everyone in awe of the attention to detail. The star wife loves to keep her followers updated with shenanigans of her and Shahid's life.

