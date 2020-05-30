Mira Rajput kicks off her weekend with a ‘good hair day’ and shares pretty selfie flaunting her gorgeous mane

Mira Rajput took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of herself. Shahid Kapoor’s wife managed to leave fans in awe of her perfectly healthy and gorgeous hair.

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, and Mira Rajput have been staying at home with their kids Misha and Zain. While Shahid often indulges in ‘Ask Me’ sessions with his fans while staying at home, Mira shares what she and the kids are up to on social media. As another weekend began today, Mira shared an adorable selfie on social media and kick started a good hair day. A day back, Mira shared a sweet wish for her father-in-law and Shahid’s dad Pankaj Kapur.

On Saturday, however, the gorgeous star wife gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous and luscious mane. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a selfie in which we can see her dressed in a checkered shirt with jeans. With her hair left open, Mira stared right at the camera and clicked a gorgeous selfie. She shared the same on her handle and expressed that she was having a good hair day. Seeing her casual style while being at home, fans surely would be impressed.

Mira captioned her photo as, “Good Hair Day #GoodMorning.” A few days back, Shahid shared a hilarious video where he was seen annoying his wife Mira with his cute shenanigans. The duo often indulges in cute social media exchanges that are a sight to behold for their fans. A day back, to wish Pankaj Kapur on his birthday, Mira shared an unseen photo of the senior star with Shahid Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. She penned a ‘mango-licious’ birthday wish for her father-in-law and left fans in awe of her sense of humour.

Check out Mira Rajput’s selfie:

