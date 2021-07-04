  1. Home
Mira Rajput kickstarts her Sunday 'morning grind' with a simple yet effective skipping workout

Ditching the usual laidback Sunday mood, Mira Rajput picked out an aesthetic workout gear and began her workout. Check it out below.
54656 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 10:04 am
Mira Rajput kickstarts her Sunday 'morning grind' with a simple yet effective skipping workout.
Mira Rajput is a fitness enthusiast and there are no two ways about it. Given her dedication to workouts and staying fit, Mira did not take a break even on a Sunday as she kickstarted her day super early. Ditching the usual laidback Sunday mood, Mira picked out an aesthetic workout gear and began her workout. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the same. 

Placing the camera in one corner of her expansive terrace space which overlooks Mumbai's Juhu beach, Mira began with a simple yet effective workout. The mum of two chose skipping to get her day kickstarted on a healthy and fit note. Sharing a video, Mira captioned it, "Morning grind." 

Almost 15 to 20 minutes later, Mira snapped a happy selfie after her successful skipping session. Check out Mira's Sunday workout posts below: 

On Saturday, Mira also played dress up and snapped a mirror selfie giving a glimpse of her OOTD. Donning a yellow pleated skirt and a graphic printed shirt, Mira's chic look was definitely a winner.

Check it out: 

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor and Mira are likely to soon move into their new sea-facing home in Mumbai. While their current home also is located by the beach, their new home gives uninterrupted views of the Arabian sea and the magnificent Bandra-Worli Sea Link. 

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor wakes up to the view of Mira Rajput & sea link from his new home; Decide what's more stunning

Anonymous 1 day ago

Meera the attention seeking Keeda

Anonymous 1 day ago

She is gorgeous

close