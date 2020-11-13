Mira Rajput lights up the internet as she turns into 'sunshine girl' & declares her love for yellow; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput often shares gorgeous photos on social media and leaves the internet in awe. Recently, she dropped a stunning click and expressed her love for the colour yellow.

Actor 's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and often, shares glimpses of her life on her Instagram handle. From posting selfies to skincare tips to parenting advice, Mira often shares interesting posts with fans and leaves them in awe. Not just this, her style also seems to be an inspiration for many young girls. Speaking of this, recently, Mira shared a stunning click of herself on social media that has impressed fans for various reasons.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a gorgeous photo of herself as she posed in the outdoors in the sun. The gorgeous star wife often likes to soak in the sun and her sunkissed selfies are a rage among fans. In the latest photo, Mira is seen standing outdoors in a yellow top. With perfectly glam makeup and her hair left open, she looked gorgeous. With it, she declared her eternal love for the colour yellow.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Did I already tell you? I (Heart) Yellow." Fans started dropping sweet comments on Shahid's wife's photo and many loved her style in the same. Her gorgeous pendant also managed to grab the attention of the fans as it went perfectly with her yellow top.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira and Shahid indulge in hilarious social media banter. Shahid had shared a mirror selfie while he was away for shooting. Mira dropped a comment on it and called her husband 'hot.' That seemed to have left netizens in awe of the star couple. Later, when Mira shared a video about parenting on social media, Shahid complimented her and said that she doesn't look like the mother of two kids. The cute exchange between the duo always manages to light up the internet.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

