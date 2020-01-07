Mira Rajput looks like a breath of fresh air in her morning selfie and we are loving it; See Post

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput treats her fans with a perfect morning selfie and we can’t take our eyes off her picture. Take a look:

Self-love is certainly the best way to start a day and what better it could get if one feels fresh enough to kick start the day with a new zeal. Speaking of this, ’s darling wife Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, decided to start her day with a perfect morning selfie. To note, Mira is among the most sought after star wives and always make the heads turn with her stunning fashion and style statements. It won’t be wrong to state that Mira has always been a cameraman’s delight.

And her recent picture from her selfie diaries is no less than a treat for the eyes. In the recent post, Mira clicked a beautiful selfie wherein the yummy-mummy was seen posing in her black t-shirt. Besides, her open locks were adding to the charm to this picture and she was looking like a breath of fresh air. Certainly, it was difficult to take our eyes off Mira’s stunning selfie. Captioning the picture, Mira wrote, “Fresh”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s recent selfie on Instagram:

To note, Mira, who doesn’t belong to the showbiz world, enjoys a massive fan following on social media ever since she married Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor. The couple has been happily married for over four years now and are proud parents of two munchkins – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. In fact, both Shahid and Mira often share mesmerizing pictures of their happy moments with their family on social media.

