Mira Rajput looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black turtleneck in latest post; See pic

The mother of two little munchkins, a housewife and the wife of a celebrity, Mira Rajput aptly juggles through all these roles, and she has a huge fan following on social media too. Well, when she is not juggling through the household chores, the celebrity wife is posting something or the other on social media. Mira has a very engaging Instagram account on which she keeps on posting about her interests, hobbies and she often shares her gorgeous selfies. Speaking of selfies, just a few moments back, Mira took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous picture with her fans.

This morning, Mira took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous selfie in a chic black turtle neck top. Flaunting her flawless skin, the star wife looks gorgeous in kohl-rimmed eyes, and she had a light red lipstick on. We are falling in love with her hexagons shaped gold plated earrings. Mira looks ethereal with her honey blonde luscious locks open. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Turtleneck uniform,” and she truly reminds us of chilly winter school days. Scores of fans hit like to the post over the photo-sharing platform.

Many chimed into the comments section to complement Mira. One fan wrote, “So lovely,” while another said, “Looking beautiful.” Loads of fans left red heart and fire emoticons over the post as they adored the beautiful picture of Mira.

Check out the post here:

Earlier, Mira posted an interesting video on her Instagram handle that summarised the year gone by, 2021. She shared a montage video that shows her with Shahid Kapoor, her mother, kids, Ishaan Khatter, grandparents, travelling, beaches, mountains, and many more. She wrapped her year’s fun-filled time and captioned it as "Cheers to the ones that we got #Memories.”

On the work front, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor will be next seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film was supposed to release on December 31, 2021 but the makers have pushed the release date further owing to the sudden rising Omicron cases and theatre being closed in many states.

