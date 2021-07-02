Mira Rajput looks chic as she shows off her new hair colour; See pics

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput recently shared a couple of snaps of herself flaunting a new hair colour.

's gorgeous wife Mira Rajput knows how to keep up with social media and is pretty active on Instagram. Mira recently experimented with hair colour and the outcome is just too good. Taking to Instagram the fitness enthusiast shared a couple of pictures flaunting her new hair colour. Mira can be seen in a floral shirt and a white mask while showing her recently done hair. In the picture, her hair can be seen left loose to show the new shade on it.

Sharing the picture Mira Rajput wrote in the caption, “Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother @nidapatel” calling her hairdresser f-h-airy godmother. The pictures gathered the attention of a lot of people, who dropped heart emoji. Ishaan Khatter took a funny dig and commented, “How can you miss the opportunity to caption ‘hairy godmother’. Mira frequently shares some pictures and videos on her Instagram. Recently she shared a picture of herself from their new home that has a great view of the sea.

Take a look at the picture-

The couple recently bought the new home which according to Shahid would be a good place for their daughter. In a chat with a leading daily, Shahid said, “Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that’s how she will have a regular childhood”, further explaining that their new house has many amenities like a garden and gymnasium.

On the work front, Shahid’s upcoming flick is going to be the Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film ‘Jersey’. In ‘Jersey’ Shahid will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×