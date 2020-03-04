Mira Rajput looks delightful as she shares ‘Out of bed’ pic but we totally miss Shahid Kapoor in the frame

Today, Mira Rajput shared a ‘Just out of bed’ photo on social media and in the photo, she looks absolutely delightful. Take a look!

Since is busy with the shooting of his next film- Jersey in Chandigarh, therefore, we don’t get too many social updates from the actor, however, wifey Mira Rajput, doesn’t disappoint us because every now and then, Mira takes to Instagram to share candid photos with her Instafam. While last Mira shared a blurry photo with Shahid Kapoor from his birthday celebrations, today, Mira shared a not-so-blurry photo wherein she is seen clicking a selfie and alongside the photo, Mira wrote, Just out of bed’ in 1977

Well, we totally miss Shahid Kapoor in her out of bed photo. A few days back, Mira had jetted off to Chandigarh to celebrate husband Shahid Kapoor’s 39th birthday, who was busy in Punjab. Thanks to social media, we got treated to a host of videos and photos from the celebrations wherein Shahid was seen cutting a two tier cake while Pankaj Kapur and wifey cheered on. In another photo, we had Mira and daughter Misha, along with other friends, wear similar Tommy Singh tee to celebrate the day. In an interview, when Shahid was asked about any professional or personal goals that he wishes to fulfil in this new year, the Kabir Singh actor had said that for him, family is his priority since success and failure come and go.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani, and next, Shahid will be seen in the role of a cricketer in Jersey, which is a Telugu remake of the film by the same name. Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Murnal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles.

Check out Mira Rajput's 'Just Out of bed' post here:

Credits :Instagram

