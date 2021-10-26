Mira Rajput looks like a dream as she seeks the light and Shahid Kapoor is all hearts for her

Shahid Kapoor’s darling wife Mira Kapoor has been one of the most talked about star wives in the industry. Not just she has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and her panache, her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. In fact, Mira enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her social media posts garner a lot of attraction. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira has taken the social media by a storm once again with her recent pics.

In the pics, Mira was seen dressed in a multicolour full sleeves dress. Her pics were clicked at a special place as she was seen sitting in an oval window arch in the wall. She had a light over her head in the pic which was adding a different charm to the pics. She captioned it as, “Seek the light”. And while the pic went viral in no time, Mira’s main man Shahid was all hearts for the post and like the pic. Besides, Neetu Kapoor was also among those who were in awe of Mira’s posts.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid recently made the headlines as they had returned to India after a week long beach vacation. The Bollywood power couple did not miss a single chance to give fans a sneak peek into their holidays via social media, thereby igniting the wanderlust hearts of their followers. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur.