Mira Rajput looks mesmerising while posing with her girl squad in a throwback photo

Mira Rajput treated fans with a throwback photo posing with her besties which was taken three years ago at a sangeet ceremony in London.
Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is no less than a star. Although she does not belong to the showbiz industry, Mira enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Mira never fails to create a buzz with her gym looks, fashionable appearances, social media posts and more. Amid the lockdown, Mira is having a fun time with hubby Shahid and kids Misha and Zain. From whipping up pancakes to making banoffee pie to working out together, Mira and Shahid have been updating fans with tidbits of their quarantine period with fans on social media.

Today, Mira shared a throwback picture with her girl squad which was taken 3 years ago. In the photo shared, we can Shahid's wife all decked up in a yellow and cream coloured lehenga while posing with her besties at a function. This picture was taken when Mira and Shahid had attended a sangeet ceremony in London. The star's wife looked pretty in this Indian attire and had paired up her look with minimum accessories. Sharing this throwback photo, Mira wrote, "3 years ago! #throwback." She also captioned the photo with a heart emoji. 

Recently, Mira Rajput took to social media to share the most endearing wish for Misha and Zain’s ‘cool nani’ and her mom on the occasion of her 60th birthday. Mira wrote, “To my Dearest Mumma Happiest 60th Birthday Words cannot do justice to your praise. You are my whole world, my support, the shining light of our family and the ever glowing flame of love.To the best Mother, Wife , the coolest Nani who can drive six grandchildren in a tractor, the most doting Mother-in-Law and the most beautiful person inside and out, Mom you are an inspiration.We can never match up to your selfless love, generosity and grace. YOU are our sun and we all derive our light from you!I love you Mom!” 

