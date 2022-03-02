Mira Rajput looks mesmerizing in her traditional outfit and not to miss is her low bun and jhumkas; PICS

Despite not having a filmy background, Mira Rajput enjoys an army of fans on social media. Every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her life with her loved ones. The mother of two little munchkins, and a homemaker, Mira Rajput aptly juggles through all these roles. But, she has a very engaging Instagram account on which she keeps on posting about her interests, hobbies and she often shares her gorgeous pictures. Speaking of which, just a while back, Mira took to Instagram and posted some stunning pictures with her fans.

In the photos, Mira wore a mint green traditional outfit and looked oh-so-stunning. The highlight of her OOTD was big jhumkas, low bun and subtle makeup. Nonetheless to say, she looked royal and fancy in the Indian wear. While sharing the photos, Mira wrote, “Putting your hair up > Letting your hair down #swipeseries.” As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans went crazy over her stunning pictures. A fan wrote, “Looking lovely”. Another fan commented, “Ma’am you’re looking like a moon. So gorgeous.”

See Mira’s post here:

For those unversed, Mira Rajput had tied the knot with actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015. The star couple has two kids- Misha and Zain. Mira has a YouTube channel where she shares a sneak peek of her life with her fans. On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the film Jersey. The movie will release on April 14 this year and will clash with KGF: Chapter 2.

