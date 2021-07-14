What is Mira Rajput's trick to survive Mumbai's humidity? See pic

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput never fails to leave fans surprised with her style. In a recent post, she came up with a perfect solution to survive the city's humidity and it may come in handy for all.

If there is one star wife who never fails to make heads turn with her style, it is Mira Rajput. 's wife Mira is quite active on social media and her posts often come with certain tricks and tips that may come in handy. Speaking of this, in a recent post, Mira has gone ahead to reveal that the city's humidity makes it hard for her blow-dried hair to last. She even revealed a trick to surviving humidity with a photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shahid's wife Mira shared a photo in which she is seen standing on the patio of her house and soaking in the sun. She is seen clad in a breezy floral kurta with hair left open. It appeared as if the star wife had just gotten a blow-dry and was enjoying the breeze. Sharing how she survives the humidity, Mira revealed that her blow-dried hair lasts only for 124 seconds in the humid climate. She wrote, "How long does your blow-dry last in this humidity? Exactly 124 seconds for me. #itsthehumidity Surviving it in this roomy Kurta from @anavila_m."

Take a look:

To Mira's post, followers responded with their take on it. A follower wrote, "Looking gorgeous." Another wrote, "Haha .. true that." Another wrote, "You are looking beautiful."

Meanwhile, recently, Mira had shared a cute glimpse of her baby boy Zain sleeping at home. Sharing it, Mira could not believe how 'fast' Zain was growing up. Lately, the star wife has also been visiting the new sea-facing house that is being readied for her and Shahid. Recently, Mira had shared a photo whilst standing on the balcony of her new abode and enjoying the view of the sea link.

Often, Mira shares updates about her life on social media and fans love every bit of it. From her posts about Shahid to her goofy banter with Ishaan Khatter, they all become a highlight for fans.

