Mira Rajput looks pretty in pink as she teases with a BTS video from her 'Sunday shoot'; WATCH

's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on her social media handle and while she loves to share a glimpse of her family time on the same, her recent post was all about work. The star wife may have shot for a mystery project on the weekend as she shared a glimpse of it on her social media. However, she kept the details under wraps and teased fans with only a behind-the-scenes video from the Sunday shoot with a popular photographer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a boomerang video in which she is seen sitting on a stool in front of a white background. Surrounded by lights, Mira seems to be talking to the photographer in the BTS clip. The star wife managed to nail a casual and comfy look in the video. She is seen sporting a white top with a pink floral jacket and distressed blue denim Capri jeans. She teamed it up with flats and her hair was left open. She shared the video with Harry Styles' song Watermelon Sugar in the background.

Prior to sharing the reel, Mira had also shared a selfie in her pink OOTD. In the selfie, she could be seen flaunting her messy hair look and her dewy makeup. However, it was her pretty pink look that grabbed all the attention.

Meanwhile, recently, Mira received a lot of love from Ishaan Khatter as she went ahead and surprised him with a gaming console. The Beyond The Clouds actor could not stop praising Mira for her sweet gesture and shared a story on his Instagram handle as he called her 'legend.' Mira also has been actively sharing her workout videos and photos with Shahid and Ishaan on her handle over the past few weeks.

