Mira Rajput looks like a ray of sunshine in breezy floral attire, leaves Ananya Panday lovestruck

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Every now and then, she treats her followers to regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her culinary quests or jewelry making sessions. In addition to this, Mira is also known for her stunning sartorial picks. If there’s one print that manages to win Mira Rajput’s vote of approval time and again, it’s got to be florals. The actor can’t seem to get enough of cheerful blooms.

Recently, in a picture that she shared on Instagram, we saw the 27-year-old celebrity donning a breezy floral attire. Going by the post, it seems that soon after enjoying a hot water shower, Mira clicked a slew of photos. Shining bright in yellow, the celebrity wife looks nothing less than a ray of sunshine. While sharing the photo online, Mira Rajput wrote, “With a side of sunshine please.” Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered umpteen praises and likes in no time. Not only fans, but even brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday was quite impressed with Mira’s latest photos. As soon as the post caught her attention, she immediately took to the comment section to compliment Mira. Check out her reactions below:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

