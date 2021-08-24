Mira Rajput makes a goofy face & reveals her favourite angle to get clicked; VIDEO inside

Mira Rajput is one such star wife who is quite active on her social media. The diva makes sure to keep her followers hooked on her page by posting her gorgeous selfies, pictures and videos. In yet another post, Mira revealed her favourite angle that she likes to get clicked from.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput posted a video in which she looked stunning as always. The video begins with her holding the camera with the selfie mode on at a low angle. Then she raises her camera to the top angle and smiles. Later, she keeps her camera at her eye level and gives a side profile as she looks into the camera. The camera is then again at a top angle as she rests her head on the back of the chair she is seated on, and then she brings the camera back to a low angle where she makes goofy faces. Sharing this video, Mira wrote, “It’s really all about perspective. You’re beautiful from every angle! I still prefer top though..”

Take a look:

Well, we now know that Mira Rajput prefers the top angle to get clicked. The moment she posted this video, fans showered love in the comments section. From lovestruck emojis to heart emojis to fire emojis, her comments section were filled with it all.

Mira Rajput has been motivating everyone to start practising Yoga these days. The star wife keeps holding live Yoga sessions and talks about how she stays fit by doing Yoga. Indeed, Mira looks stunning always, and no one can tell by looking at her that she is a mother of two.

