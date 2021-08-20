Mira Rajput makes repeating her comfy pregnancy days pants look cool; PIC Inside

's wife Mira Rajput is one of those star wives who have a huge fan following on social media owing to her popularity. Mira keeps sharing her health and wellness tips on her Instagram handle and her followers like to keep up with them. Not just this, Mira often shares her stylish looks and inspires everyone with them. Speaking of this, Shahid's wife this time gave women a valuable style tip regarding 'repeating' clothes with a selfie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a mirror selfie in which she is seen sporting a cool look. In the photo, Mira is seen donning a black sleeveless tee with printed baggy pants. The star wife revealed that they were the same pants that she wore during her pregnancy days and that they were still in strong shape. She also was on a 'repeat mode' and encouraged all to 'rewear' their clothes. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Motherhood of the comfy pants. Thanks for hanging around with both the monsters bumps and still going strong. #repeatmode #rewear."

Take a look:

Not just this, on Friday, Mira also shared a gorgeous photo from a shoot that left netizens in complete awe of her. The star wife shared a photo in a pink jacket with white tee. The gorgeous photo was shared with a note. Mira wrote, "She’s an old soul with young eyes, a vintage heart and a beautiful mind"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira shared a photo post her workout session and revealed how stressful it is for her to plan 2 birthday parties for her kids who were born just 10 days apart. Misha's birthday is on August 26 and Zain's birthday is on September 5. Hence, Mira expressed her feelings about prepping for their celebration in a relatable post.

