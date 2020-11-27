Mira Rajput manages to look gorgeous with her 'bed head' in a morning selfie and fans wonder how

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram story to share a stunning morning selfie of her. Take a look.

Today, Bollywood actor ’s wife Mira Rajput showed her followers and fans her lazy look. For quite some time, Mira has been sharing tips and tricks to take care of the skin and hair on social media. She posts her skincare routine videos, her DIY kids birthday party ideas and more. Today, the star wife has taken to her Instagram story to share stunning morning selfie of her.

The latest picture of Mira looks fresh and beautiful. While sharing the same on Instagram, she captioned it as “bed head.” In the picture, Mira can be seen wearing black attire. She has opted for a no-makeup look and kept her tresses open. Every time she posts a picture, her fans wonder how she manages to look so beautiful. Recently, Mira has also started a series of Instagram videos on the various facets of Indian fashion.

Yesterday, Mira took to her social media handle to wish her father on his birthday. She has shared a few family pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the whole wide world. I love you Daddy! Always have, always will! The wind beneath my wings, helping me soar higher and higher, ever-encouraging, my shoulder to cry on, pillar of strength and truest friend.

And even though the next generation adores you times 6, we will always be you're triple number 1s. You make us the women we are today. Love you forever."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2017 and are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain.

Also Read: Mira Rajput REVEALS the 'best part' about working out at home in winters and it will make you feel relatable

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×