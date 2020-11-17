Mira Rajput matches her floral attire with a mask as she flaunts her pretty look in a selfie; Take a look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently reunited with hubby on the occasion of Diwali. Now, she shared a photo of herself as she showcased her pretty floral mask that matched with her outfit perfectly.

's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life with the actor and kids Misha and Zain on the same. Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, Mira and Shahid reunited and the actor shared adorable photos of their celebration together. Amid this, Mira's sense of style during the festive season caught the attention of netizens and many loved it. Recently, she shared a selfie with fans where her matching mask and outfit left all in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a selfie in which she was seen sporting a cream coloured mask with flowers on it. With it, she was seen clad in a black outfit with floral embroidery over it. Matching the floral mask with the floral outfit surely left fans impressed by her impeccable sense of style. She is quite a style icon for many and every time she steps out, Mira manages to make heads turn with her OOTDs.

Meanwhile, her recent photos with Shahid on Diwali have been going viral on social media. While Shahid had jetted off for shooting last month of his upcoming film Jersey, Mira stayed at home with kids Misha and Zain. However, it seems like on Diwali, the couple chose to celebrate together and that is when Shahid lit up the internet with their romantic photos together. Amid the pandemic, Mira has been using her social media to promote her tips and tricks to skin care and hair care and many fans love her secrets too. She even dropped glimpses from her children's birthday parties at home and left everyone inspired.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's selfie:

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's pose for a picture perfect Diwali selfie as actor extends festive wishes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×