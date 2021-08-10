Mira Rajput means business in THIS latest gym selfie; Says, ‘Let’s get physical’

Mira Rajput keeps an active presence on social media. Her Instagram grid is generously sprinkled with pictures of her life with her husband Shahid Kapoor, their kids, and some candid and gorgeous clicks of herself. Fans are often privy to some really sweet moments from Kapoor’s life, and going by the love and comments on her posts, they enjoy this thoroughly. On Monday, Mira shared a gym selfie on her Instagram stories, and going by her motivation, it looks like she kicked those Monday blues hard.

In the picture that Mira shared, she can be seen inside a spacious gym, with different types of equipment here and there, one can also see an exercise mat behind her. She looked quite fit as she posed for a mirror selfie, in her black bralette, that she paired with a pair of cropped and printed pants. Mira added the words “Let’s get physical’ in her story as well. Lately, the young mother of two has become quite the fitness enthusiast in town. Going by her Instagram posts, she is majorly into Yoga and organizes workshops for the same from time to time.

Check out Mira’s latest Instagram story here:

Apart from keeping it fit, Mira has also been dishing out some serious fashion goals on her gram. Her photos her proof of her classy and fresh sense of style. Just this Monday, Mira rocked the monochrome look in both black and white outfits. One was a plain white jumpsuit of sorts, that she shared on her Instagram story. The other one was a gorgeous floor-length bodycon maxi, in which she was clicked by professional photographer Joseph Radhik. Mira looked like quite the diva in both these looks.

