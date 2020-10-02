Mira Rajput misses Shahid Kapoor as she reveals what she loves doing when she is with him in an endearing post

Mira Rajput took to social media to share an endearing post for Shahid Kapoor. Reportedly, the actor has returned to shoot and amid this, Mira expressed that she misses him on social media.

Actor and wife Mira Rajput spent time together amid the ongoing pandemic. Often, they used to share photos and updates about their shenanigans on social media. Amid this, reports came in recently that Shahid will be jetting off to resume shooting for Jersey in Dehradun. Amid this, today, wife Mira shared an endearing post to express that she is already missing Shahid. Mira, who is extremely active on social media, shared a sweet post to reveal that she was missing the Jersey actor.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a post that read, "The Thing I Love most is doing Nothing with you." With this, Mira expressed that she was missing her husband. Reportedly, the actor may have resumed work post the unlock on his film Jersey and amid this, his wife expressed that she was missing him. Seeing the adorable post, netizens could not get enough of Mira's adorable PDA for husband.

Mira wrote, "I Miss You @ShahidKapoor." Well, while we wait for the Jersey actor to respond to Mira's post, fans have been gushing over her expression of love for the actor.

Take a look at Mira's post for Shahid:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira had shared a monochrome selfie of Shahid and her on social media and it left netizens in awe. Before resuming work, Shahid too went on a spree of sharing photos on social media and left netizens asking for more. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a remake of the Telugu film that starred Nani. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

