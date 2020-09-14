Mira Rajput nails a dolled up look and a no make up selfie all in a day’s work & we’re left in awe of her

Mira Rajput took to social media to drop two different photos of her distinct looks and well, each of them will win you over. Shahid Kapoor’s wife surely is acing her social media game.

Actor ’s wife Mira Rajput is among the popular star wives in Bollywood. Mira is known for her style as well as looks and every time she steps out with Shahid, they manage to make heads turn with their swag. Recently, on her birthday, Shahid went all out to wish her on social media with a gorgeous photo of her. Not just this, recently, Mira also shared a stunning photo of herself from her birthday celebration at home with Shahid and it left the internet in awe.

However, last evening, Mira nailed a no makeup selfie as well as she killed in her dolled up photo and left netizens swooning over her style. In the nomake up selfie, Mira was seen flaunting her radiant glow. Her flawless skin left everyone in awe in the same and the star wife did not shy away from sharing her no make up look in the selfie. She captioned it as, “Bare face Ritual #NoFilter.”

Further, Mira also shared another photo a day back where she was seen caught in the frame in a candid moment. Clad in an orange printed, on shoulder dress, the gorgeous star wife managed to leave everyone in awe of her looks. She captioned the photo as, “Let’s say it’s candid.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photos:

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira recently dropped a monochrome selfie while posing with each other and gave fans a glimpse of their bond. The star wife has been using social media to share glimpses of their life at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Often, Mira shares how she is spending time with Misha, Zain and Shahid on her Instagram handle and fans love every bit of it. Recently, on Zain’s birthday, Mira shared how she decorated the house for the little munchkin.

