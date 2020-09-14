  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput nails a dolled up look and a no make up selfie all in a day’s work & we’re left in awe of her

Mira Rajput took to social media to drop two different photos of her distinct looks and well, each of them will win you over. Shahid Kapoor’s wife surely is acing her social media game.
589895 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 06:01 pm
Mira Rajput nails a dolled up look and a no make up selfie all in a day’s work & we’re left in awe of herMira Rajput nails a dolled up look and a no make up selfie all in a day’s work & we’re left in awe of her
  • 16
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is among the popular star wives in Bollywood. Mira is known for her style as well as looks and every time she steps out with Shahid, they manage to make heads turn with their swag. Recently, on her birthday, Shahid went all out to wish her on social media with a gorgeous photo of her. Not just this, recently, Mira also shared a stunning photo of herself from her birthday celebration at home with Shahid and it left the internet in awe. 

However, last evening, Mira nailed a no makeup selfie as well as she killed in her dolled up photo and left netizens swooning over her style. In the nomake up selfie, Mira was seen flaunting her radiant glow. Her flawless skin left everyone in awe in the same and the star wife did not shy away from sharing her no make up look in the selfie. She captioned it as, “Bare face Ritual #NoFilter.” 

Further, Mira also shared another photo a day back where she was seen caught in the frame in a candid moment. Clad in an orange printed, on shoulder dress, the gorgeous star wife managed to leave everyone in awe of her looks. She captioned the photo as, “Let’s say it’s candid.” 

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s say it’s candid

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira recently dropped a monochrome selfie while posing with each other and gave fans a glimpse of their bond. The star wife has been using social media to share glimpses of their life at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Often, Mira shares how she is spending time with Misha, Zain and Shahid on her Instagram handle and fans love every bit of it. Recently, on Zain’s birthday, Mira shared how she decorated the house for the little munchkin. 

Also Read|Mira Rajput OPENS UP on Shahid Kapoor cooking, playing football with kids, why her household isn't film family

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

Loser, third class, attention seeker.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Such important news. Thanks for sharing Pinkvilla

Anonymous 2 days ago

Mira gold digger Rajput :p

Anonymous 2 days ago

Her profession is to spend her husband’s money & her achievement is that she manages to look dumb & dumber each time ! Lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sorry....according to me she is the most intelligent lady as she has kept her family above everything and taking care of her kids.It's her choice...why be judgemental?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sorry....according to me she is the most intelligent lady as she has kept her family above everything and taking care of her kids.It's her choice...why be judgemental?

Anonymous 2 days ago

What’s wrong in spending husbands money? Are u jealous? She’s a home maker and take good care of her family. Is it her fault that shahid is her husband?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Whats exactly her profession & whats her achievement? !

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is a homemaker. Just like millions of wives. Mind you?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Since Kareena second pregnancy Mira started seeking attention more than before

Anonymous 2 days ago

When all media is talking about nepotism issue. Why media is obsessed with start wives or families who had done no significant job on their own apart from being in a relationship with someone who is famous. You should stop writing about Meera and others!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I Agree

Anonymous 2 days ago

What days work she do .. hahah

Anonymous 2 days ago

Nepo wife ...

Anonymous 2 days ago

Pretty. She shud turn an actress. Waise b bache toh ho gaye toh koi tension hi nahi aur age bhi 26 hi hai. Sahi hai.

Anonymous 2 days ago

baap re. wtf who cares. what fans???

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement