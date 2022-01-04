Mira Rajput is one sneaky wifey as she slides into Shahid Kapoor’s clothes, shares what's on her mind next

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Mira is not a part of showbiz, she is very much in the limelight. The star wife is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids, Misha and Zain. Apart from this, Mira also posts content on Yoga, skincare, and fitness. The young mommy has even created a Youtube channel recently. A few hours back, Mira yet again took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video, in which she can be seen in hubby Shahid’s clothes!

Yes, you read that right. Mira took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and added her own touch to an Instagram trend as she posted a new reel on her account. In the video, Mira can be seen lip-syncing to a audio clip that said, “Oops! I did it again” She then pans the camera on her phone to show the joggers she’s wearing which belong to hubby Shahid. Mira added the caption, “Stealing clothes from the husband’s closet”. She further revealed that she now has her eyes on his backpack. Mira’s caption read, “Guys clothes > Girls clothes ? I now have my eyes on a backpack. #reelsindia #reelitfeelit #closetswap #sweatpantsseason”.

Recently, Mira posted an adorable selfie with Shahid Kapoor on New Year’s Day. Sharing the picture, she wished everyone in the caption, which read, “t’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo Happy New Year everyone. For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love Can we do this every year?”

