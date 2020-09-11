Mira Rajput OPENS UP on Shahid Kapoor cooking, playing football with kids, why her household isn't film family

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani, and next, he will be seen in Jersey

Mira Rajput and are one of our most favourite B-town couples, and we are sure that most of you would nod in agreement. From their paparazzi photos to their social media banter and Insta photos, Mira and Shahid are pure couple goals. Now as we speak, the two have completed five years to their wedding and currently, they are stationed at their farmhouse somewhere near Punjab. And although Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor continue to share their latest photos on social media with their Instafam, in an interview, Mira got talking about the lockdown and pandemic, and how the kids got to spend time with their father, who is otherwise busy in shootings.

Since Shahid Kapoor and family are currently residing at their holiday home in Punjab, Mira is happy that they surrounded by farmland with clean air and since Mira is a foodie, she reveals she is enjoying cooking with the fresh vegetables that they grow on the farm. Moving on, Mira reveals that Shahid Kapoor is trying his hands at cooking, and he also made his wifey some pasta. Yes, the star wife, who recently celebrated her birthday recently, shared that Shahid cooked pasta with matar for her. Also, when Mira was asked about coming from a non-filmi background, and getting married to a star, how difficult was it for her to settle, she said that people in the industry and the media were very accepting of her when she moved to Mumbai from Delhi after her marriage. Also, Mira revealed that like any other family, theirs is also a normal family and she doesn’t consider her household to be a film family. “It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” shared Mira. Also, Mira revealed that Shahid has been spending a lot of time with the kids and while he plays football with Zain, he is teaching Misha how to cycle.

