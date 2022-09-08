Mira Rajput parties hard on her 28th birthday with hubby Shahid Kapoor and others; PICS

Inside videos from Mira Rajput's birthday have surfaced online and the couple looks delighted. In one of the videos, Shahid and his guests were seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Ilahi' from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which has taken internet users by storm. Shahid was also seen matching steps with his brother Ishaan Khatter on the dance floor. Apart from the family, Bollywood celebs, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and the newlywed couple designer-duo Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal were also in attendance.

Shahid Kapoor's special birthday wish for his wife

Shahid had also shared an Instagram post during the day to wish Mira. He posted a candid picture from their recent dance at a family function and wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes. (sic)” She replied to him, saying, “I love you forever.”