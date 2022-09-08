Mira Rajput parties hard on her 28th birthday with hubby Shahid Kapoor and others; PICS
Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput turned 28 this year and celebrated the day with her family and close friends.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput celebrated her 28th birthday in style on Wednesday evening (September 7). Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and many others joined them at the party. After an eventful evening, the birthday girl shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram handle highlighting the fun she had on the occasion.
Mira Rajput’s birthday pictures
Pictures shared by Mira Rajput were originally shared by her yoga tutor Sarvesh Sashi. Later, Mira chose to re-share those pictures on her social media handle. A picture shows Mira and Shahid Kapoor posing together while another has Mira blowing out the candles. In the other picture, Mira is reading the dinner menu and captioned it, “Forget the party, tell me what's for dinner?”
Celebrating her day in style, Mira did not shy away from making a fashion statement and wore a black dress for her birthday. While the woman of the moment wore black, her guests were seen in white apparels. Shahid, too, joined her in a grey shirt and white denim pants.
Inside videos from Mira Rajput's birthday have surfaced online and the couple looks delighted. In one of the videos, Shahid and his guests were seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Ilahi' from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which has taken internet users by storm. Shahid was also seen matching steps with his brother Ishaan Khatter on the dance floor. Apart from the family, Bollywood celebs, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and the newlywed couple designer-duo Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal were also in attendance.
Shahid Kapoor's special birthday wish for his wife
Shahid had also shared an Instagram post during the day to wish Mira. He posted a candid picture from their recent dance at a family function and wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes. (sic)” She replied to him, saying, “I love you forever.”
About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015 and the couple gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018. Shahid's wife Mira, who was not from the industry and is 13 years younger than the actor, has been in the public eye ever since they got married. Mira was 21 and Shahid was 34 when they tied the knot in 2015. But over the years, we have seen Mira creating her own niche.
Work-wise, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bloody Daddy and in Farzi, a crime drama series from Raj and DK for Amazon Prime Video.
Also Read | Vikram Vedha Trailer OUT: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer promises a high-octane face-off; Watch