Mira Rajput pens a love filled note for Shahid Kapoor on their sixth anniversary; Treats fans with a mushy pic

On their sixth anniversary, Mira Rajput took to social media by a storm as she shared a beautiful pic with Shahid Kapoor which is all about love.

and Mira Rajput have all the reasons to celebrate today. After all, this adorable couple has completed six years of blissful marriage together. Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in July 2015 and ever since then, they have been the epitome of unconditional love and support. Needless to say, Shahid and Mira never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals to fans. So, as they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary today, Mira took it as an opportunity to express her love for her main man.

The lady, who is quite active on social media shared a beautiful and mushy pic of herself with the Kabir Singh star. In the pic, Mira looked stunning in a black t-shirt and was seen holding on to Shahid. On the other hand, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was also hugging his ladylove while planting a kiss on her forehead. In the caption, Mira wrote about how much she loves Shahid. She captioned the image as, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s post for Shahid Kapoor:

To note, Shahid and Mira are proud parents of two kids – Misha and Zain and the star wife believes in splitting parenting duties. Talking about the same, she had stated, “I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”

