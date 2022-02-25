Mira Rajput pens special birthday post for Shahid Kapoor and shares his UNSEEN pics; Calls him ‘best husband’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood who never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Both Shahid and Mira are quite active on social media and are often seen sharing mushy posts for each other which are a treat for the fans. So as the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor turned a year older today, Mira made sure to shower love on her main man and penned a special post for him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mira shared some unseen pics of Shahid from their beach vacation and the actor’s swag was unmissable. She had also shared a beautiful selfie with the birthday boy as they enjoyed some quality time together. In the caption, Mira showered love on the Jab We Met actor and called him the best husband. She wrote, “Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… I love you#mineforever #birthdaybumps” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award Winning Tamil film Jersey starring Nani. The sports drama was initially slated to release in December 2021, however, the release was postponed owing to a spike in COVID 19 cases. Jersey will now release on April 14 this year.

