Mira Rajput pens sweet bday wish for her dad: Even though next gen adores you times 6, we'll always be your #1

Mira Rajput took to social media to share unseen photos with her sisters, mom, and her dad. On the occasion of her father's birthday, Mira wished him with the sweetest words for him.

Actor 's wife Mira Rajput is among the popular celebs in Bollywood. The star wife is extremely active on social media and often drops sneak peeks from her life on the same. Be it spending time with her kids to making the most of her time with her family, Mira often gives fans a glimpse of her loved ones on her Instagram handle. And today, on the occasion of her dad's birthday, Shahid's wife went on a spree of sharing photos with her special people on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a couple of unseen photos with her father Vikram Rajput. In the first photo, we can see Mira adorably leaning on her dad as she clicked a cute selfie with him. In another picture, Mira and her sisters Priya and Noor could be seen joining her for an adorable photo with her dad. In the last photo, Mira along with her mom and dad could be seen posing together for a perfect family selfie. With the photos, Mira penned a sweet note and showered love on her dad.

Sharing the photos on social media, Mira wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the whole wide world I love you Daddy! Always have, always will! The wind beneath my wings, helping me soar higher and higher, ever-encouraging, my shoulder to cry on, pillar of strength and truest friend.And even though the next generation adores you times 6, we will always be you're triple number 1's. You make us the women we are today Love you forever."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's birthday wish for her dad:

The star wife also reposted a photo from her sister Priya Tulshan's Instagram story where she and her sisters could be seen posing perfectly with their dad. As she shared the photos, Mira expressed how her dad has been a pillar of strength for her sisters and her. Meanwhile, Mira often drops glimpses of her kids Misha and Zain on social media as well. Yesterday, she shared a sneak peek of Misha learning chess and left netizens in awe.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

