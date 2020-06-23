Mira Rajput pens a sweet birthday note for her sister Noor Wadhwani; Says ‘Thanks for always having my back’

As Mira Rajput’s sister Noor Wadhwani turned a year older today, the lady chose to shower love on the birthday girl with a special post.

’s wife Mira Rajput is one of the most talked about star wives in the industry. The lady has not just grabbed the eyeballs with her stunning fashion statements, but she also manages to create a buzz with her social media posts. Being an avid social media user, Mira makes sure to keep her fans intrigued with her posts as she gives glimpses of her family life. Recently, her Instagram post once again made the heads turned after she shared a beautiful post for her sister Noor Wadhwani.

Mira’s sister Noor has turned a year older today and she decided to shower some love on her sibling. She shared some stunning pictures with the birthday lady and expressed her gratitude towards her for always having her back. “Happy Birthday to the coolest cat in our fam, the favourite child, and the one in who’s shadow we all look all the more lousy. Everyone loves you the most. You know it! The middle child who gets all the attention! Let’s be weird together forever! Thanks for always having my back and being so unconditional with your love and shade. Love you loads,” Mira wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s birthday note for sister Noor Wadhwani:

As of now, Mira has been enjoying her time with her husband Shahid and kids Misha and Zain as the Kabir Singh actor is yet to resume shooting given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. In fact, the power couple often shares their happy moments on social media giving serious relationship goals.

Also Read | Mira Rajput deems Shahid Kapoor the 'best dad' on Father's Day: There’s a reason our kids jump on you

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×