Mira Rajput pens a sweet birthday wish for Misha, Zain’s ‘coolest nani’ and shares UNSEEN photos with her mom

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to social media to wish her mom on the occasion of her 60th birthday. Not just this, Mira shared unseen photos of her mom with Misha and Zain and lit up the internet.

Birthdays are a happy occasion for anyone as they give all loved ones a chance to take a trip down memory lane and make someone feel special. Speaking of this, ’s wife, Mira Rajput took to social media to share the most endearing wish for Misha and Zain’s ‘cool nani’ and her mom on the occasion of her 60th birthday. Amid the lockdown, Shahid and Mira have been spending time at home with Misha and Zain and often share adorable photos and videos on social media.

On Wednesday, the star wife took to Instagram to share a sweet note on her mom’s 60th birthday. Not just this, Shahid’s wife also penned how her mother takes care of her six grandchildren and also takes them on a tractor ride. With her sweet birthday wish, Mira also shared a video montage of photos of her mom with her, Misha, Zain and other family members. The star wife surely lit up the internet with cute photos of Misha and Zain with their nani.

Mira wrote, “To my Dearest Mumma Happiest 60th Birthday Words cannot do justice to your praise. You are my whole world, my support, the shining light of our family and the ever glowing flame of love.To the best Mother, Wife , the coolest Nani who can drive six grandchildren in a tractor, the most doting Mother-in-Law and the most beautiful person inside and out, Mom you are an inspiration.We can never match up to your selfless love, generosity and grace. YOU are our sun and we all derive our light from you!I love you Mom!”

Here is Mira Rajput's note on her mom's birthday:

Meanwhile, the star wife often has been sharing what her kids Misha and Zain have been upto while being at home with her and Shahid. Mira even shared photos of Misha’s art work on social media that left everyone in awe of the little munchkin’s talent. A few days back, Mira had shared the photo of the pasta that Kabir Singh actor cooked for the first time in 5 years of her marriage to him and praised his cooking skills.

