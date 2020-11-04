  1. Home
Mira Rajput pens a sweet note for Shahid Kapoor as she ditches Karwa Chauth: I love you but I love food too

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Mira Rajput as a special message for Shahid Kapoor and it will make you go aww.
It is Karwa Chauth today, a festival which is all about wife’s unconditional love and sacrifices for her husband as she prays for his health and well being. This festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and women across the nation are seen gearing up for the same. Interestingly, Bollywood ladies have also been quite excited about Karwa Chauth and are seen dishing out major love goals to the millennials. Amid this Shahid Kapoor’s darling wife Mira Rajput has been grabbing the eyeballs as she has ditched Karwa Chauth this year.

Sharing the news on social media, the lady penned a heartfelt note for the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor as she showered love on him and revealed how much she loves food. Mira also mentioned that she will try keeping the fast next year and also wished Shahid good health and happiness. “Baby I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always much,” Mira wrote in her Instagram story.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Karwa Chauth wish for Shahid Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who doesn’t leave a chance to express his love for Mira, took the social media by a story as he displayed his love for his wifey. He posted a lovey-dovey blurry picture with Mira. In the snap, he can be seen leaning on Mira’s shoulder. Alongside the picture, he wrote, #imissyou,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Credits :Mira Rajput's Instagram

