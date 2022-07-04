Mira Rajput perfectly describes Shahid Kapoor's obsession with shoes as she shares new PIC from vacay

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They keep treating their fans with each other’s pictures on social media. Despite not being from the film industry, Mira enjoys a massive fan following. Shahid and Mira are currently on a vacation with their kids, Zain and Misha. They filled the social media with cute pictures from their holiday. Yet again, the diva treated her followers with an adorable picture of Shahid on her Instagram stories, in which he is seen tying the laces of his shoes while posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Mira hilariously trolled Shahid and wrote: “A girl who loves her shoes.” The Jersey actor is seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with white trousers and a white cap. In another story, Mira also shared a gorgeous picture of herself in which she is seen posing for the camera while her hand rested on her face.

Have a look at Mira’s posts:

Mira, recently took to Instagram to share her unpleasant experience in a resort in Sicily, Italy. She was disappointed because they were insensitive about her dietary requirements. Mira and Shahid are vegetarians and are very particular about their diets, thus the disappointment was natural.

While Mira Rajput keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Her husband Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too, release very soon.