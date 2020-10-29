Mira Rajput posts a pic of her wealth with important message: Money doesn’t grow on trees but my currency does

Mira Rajput posts a pic of her wealth with important message: Alongside the picture, she wrote, Money doesn’t grow on trees but my currency. does

It is no secret that ’s wife Mira Rajput is truly a fashionista as she never fails to stun us with her beauty and of course fashion choices. To stay fit, Mira indulges in eating a healthy and has a well-balanced diet. And looks like amla berries is the secret of her beauty and fitness. Well, her recent Instagram post says so. The star wife, who enjoys a huge fanbase on social media, recently shared a picture of a tree having amla berries. Alongside the picture, Mira wrote, “Money doesn’t grow on trees, but my currency does #healthiswealth.” Well, now we know the secret behind her glowing skin.

Mira Rajput’s post has amassed many likes from her fans. Needless to say, her post is surely giving all of us fitness goals. Mira is an avid social media user as she keeps sharing pictures to keep her fans posted. Few days ago, the mother-of-two shared a picture wherein she was seen enjoying a lazy morning at home in a pink floral tunic co-ord set.

Check out Mira Rajput’s post below:

On the other hand, Mira Rajput had made her acting debut in a TV commercial for an anti-ageing cream last year. While Shahid Kapoor had left for his film Jersey shoot this month, Mira has been spending time at home with her kids. Recently, she shared pictures from kids Misha and Zain's birthday party on social media and left all of us in awe.

