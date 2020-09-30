Mira Rajput posts pics of Zain's quarantine birthday: Used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her son Zain’s quarantine birthday celebrations.

Mira Rajput often shares pictures with husband . She also posts pictures and videos with her kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor. A few days back, Shahid and Mira had hosted a Peppa Pig themed birthday party for daughter Misha. Now, this time, they went for vehicles and construction as the theme for Zain's birthday party as he is fond of JCB digger, trucks, bikes, cars and more. Mira took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from Zain’s quarantine birthday celebrations. Shahid and Mira’s son Zain turned two on September 29, 2020.

While sharing a series of pictures of the birthday party decorations, Mira wrote, “Another Quarantine Birthday After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again”.

She mentioned, “Buddy boy is obsessed with anything that goes vroom: trucks, bikes, tractors, cars, fire engines and his most favourite the JCB Digger. You can catch him in the hot summer afternoon playing with his trucks in the mud totally and utterly in a state of bliss. So this theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction (also because it was just easier to widen the theme basket a bit and I was in love with the tractor shaped napkins)”.

She further wrote, “I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries. A trunk full of cars, my decoration box and the cutest printables made the whole theme come together. I managed to get the backdrop online along with the pun-intended signboards. Caution tape and digger toothpicks brought the whole theme together. I forgot to click a picture of the returns which was my favourite go-to wrapping; newspaper with caution tape wrapped all around. We reused the tassels from last time and kept theme colours to match the decor. I found that going for a solid coloured plate with themed napkin makes for a smarter solution. If you have extra leftover, you can use it for another celebration, dressed with a different napkin.”

Lastly, Mira added, “By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I’m sure all you Mum’s know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday!”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The actor will be seen next in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Also Read:Fans oscillate between Shahid Kapoor & Misha as Mira Rajput drops a pretty pic and asks 'guess who clicked' it

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×